Giants sign veteran OT Will Holden

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Spor

The New York Giants added veteran offensive tackle Will Holden to the roster on Friday.

The 6-foot-7, 312-pound lineman replaces tackle Matt Gono, who was placed on the left squad/exempt list on Wednesday.

Holden, 28, has played in 27 games (nine starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2017-18), Indianapolis Colts (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020) and Detroit Lions (2021).

Arizona drafted him in the fifth round in 2017 and he played in a career-high 14 games last season with Detroit.

The Giants waived defensive tackle Niko Lalos to make room for Holden on the 90-man roster.

–Field Level Media