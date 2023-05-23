Giants sign C John Michael Schmitz, finish inking draft class

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants finished signing their entire 2023 draft class, announcing Tuesday that they signed center John Michael Schmitz to his rookie contract.

Schmitz, selected with the team’s second-round pick (No. 57 overall), inked the customary four-year contract based on his draft slot. His contract will run through the 2026 season, as will all of New York’s class except cornerback Deonte Banks, whose first-round deal will include the mandated fifth-year team option.

Schmitz, 24, is the expected favorite this season to start in the middle of the Giants’ oft-challenged offensive line with both Jon Feliciano (San Francisco 49ers) and Nick Gates (Washington Commanders) having signed elsewhere this offseason.

The former Minnesota Golden Gophers stalwart started 35 games in college, including the final 31 of his career, and was named to the first-team All-American and All-Big Ten teams in 2022.

Last season, the Giants went 9-7-1 and made their first postseason trip since 2016, ranking fourth in the NFL in rushing by averaging 148.2 yards per game. But they also allowed 49 sacks in the regular season, fifth-most in the league.

–Field Level Media