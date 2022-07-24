San Francisco Giants send third baseman Evan Longoria back to IL with hamstring strain

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants placed third baseman Evan Longoria on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained right hamstring and recalled right-hander Gregory Santos from Triple-A Sacramento.

Longoria, 36, was injured in the fourth inning of Saturday’s road game against the Los Angeles Dodgers while running out a ground ball. He was immediately removed from the game and replaced by David Villar. Longoria had just returned from an oblique strain and was in his fifth game back.

Longoria is batting .243 with a .791 OPS in 49 games for the Giants this season, adding nine home runs and 19 RBIs.

In 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays (2008-17) and Giants, the former American League Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star is batting .266 with an .807 OPS, along with 326 home runs and 1,108 RBIs over 1,872 games.

Santos, 22, has just four games of major league experience, with one of those earlier this season with the Giants. He has a 3.42 ERA over 25 appearances (two starts) in the minor leagues this season.

–Field Level Media