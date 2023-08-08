Giants score 6 runs in 9th to rally past Angels

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants scored six runs in the ninth inning to rally for an 8-3 victory over Los Angeles Monday night in Anaheim, Calif., sending the reeling Angels to their seventh loss in a row.

The Angels led 3-2 going into the ninth, thanks in part to a home run-robbing catch by center fielder Mickey Moniak in the eighth inning. Moniak leaped and reached above the wall to pull back pinch hitter Joc Pederson’s potential game-tying home run.

It became a moot point in the ninth when the Giants pounded Angels closer Carlos Estevez, who was charged with his second consecutive blown save after beginning the season with saves in 23 consecutive chances.

Wilmer Flores began the inning with a single and J.D. Davis followed with a walk. Patrick Bailey then sliced a line drive into the left field corner, driving in both baserunners for a 4-3 Giants lead.

The Giants didn’t stop there, getting a two-run single from Mark Mathias, an RBI single from Thairo Estrada and an RBI single from Blake Sabol. Estevez (5-3) recorded just one out in the inning and gave up five runs. Aaron Loup gave up the sixth run of the inning.

The Giants finished with 11 hits, including two each from Estrada, Flores, Davis and Bailey.

The Angels snapped a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh after Randal Grichuk tripled with one out. Right fielder AJ Pollock initially came in on Grichuk’s liner, then lost his footing as he tried to retreat. The ball sailed over his head, allowing Grichuk to reach third without a throw.

Luis Rengifo followed with a single off Giants reliever Tyler Rogers (6-4), scoring Grichuk for a 3-2 Los Angeles lead.

The starting pitchers — the Angels’ Patrick Sandoval and the Giants’ Logan Webb — matched each other with three scoreless innings to start the game before the Giants broke through in the fourth.

Flores doubled with one out, and one out later, scored on a two-out single by Bailey for a 1-0 Giants edge.

Webb kept the Angels off the scoreboard until the sixth. Shohei Ohtani led off with a double to center and he was still on second base two outs later. C.J. Cron, though, singled to center, scoring Ohtani and tying the game at 1-1.

–Field Level Media