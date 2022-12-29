Giants S Xavier McKinney has 21-day practice window opened

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney returned to practice on Thursday for the first time since he sustained fractured fingers on his left hand during a bye week accident in November.

McKinney was injured following an ATV accident during his vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

McKinney can be activated at any point over the next 21 days and is eligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Giants coach Brian Daboll said he wasn’t sure if McKinney would be ready to play on Sunday.

“Just starting him today,” Daboll said Thursday. “I think the first thing is just let him get out here, move around. He hasn’t played in a while, but he’s got a contraption to protect his hand. So, I figure we’ll get him started. He’s been moving around, rehabbing. His lower body’s obviously good. So, we’ll go ahead and let him practice. And then just kind of see where he’s at.”

McKinney, 23, recorded 38 tackles, one forced fumble and one sack in eight games (all starts) this season.

He has 156 tackles and six interceptions in 31 career games (28 starts) since being selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media