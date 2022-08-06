Giants rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (ACL) placed on IR

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Marcus McKethan was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a torn ACL in his right knee.

McKethan, 23, sustained the injury during the Blue-White scrimmage on Friday and was carted off the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The 6-foot-7, 335-pound McKethan was selected by the Giants in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was an All-ACC honorable mention in each of his final two seasons with the Tar Heels.

The Giants signed offensive tackle Will Holden on Friday.

–Field Level Media