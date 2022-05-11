Giants roll over Rockies for fourth straight win

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Wood allowed just one unearned run in 5 1/3 innings, batterymate Curt Casali collected three hits and two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants made it two straight over the visiting Colorado Rockies with a 9-2 romp on Tuesday night.

LaMonte Wade Jr. also drove in two runs, while Thairo Estrada and Brandon Crawford scored twice apiece for the Giants, who have rebounded from two homestand-opening losses to the St. Louis Cardinals with four consecutive wins.

One night after putting up eight runs in a one-sided win over the Rockies, the Giants did it again — and then some — this time using a three-run second inning as the momentum builder. Luis Gonzalez and Casali had RBI singles in the uprising against Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (2-2).

The Rockies got to Wood for the only time in the fourth, scoring an unearned run on an error by Gonzalez in left field following a double by Yonathan Daza.

But the Giants came right back with two in the bottom of the inning, ending Senzatela’s night when Brandon Belt drove in Wade with a double.

Senzatela was charged with five runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out one.

San Francisco made it a blowout in the fifth thanks in large part to a pair of bases-loaded walks by Lucas Gilbreath. Wade capped another three-run inning with a sacrifice fly that increased the lead to 8-1.

Wood (3-2), who had lost his previous two starts, was pulled one out into the sixth, having allowed seven hits. He walked two and struck out four.

Relievers Zack Littell, Jarlin Garcia and Jake McGee finished up for Wood with 3 2/3 innings of one-run relief. McGee allowed the run in the ninth on Sam Hilliard’s sacrifice fly after a leadoff triple by Daza.

The Giants completed their portion of the scoring on consecutive doubles by Darin Ruf and Estrada in the eighth.

Estrada and Gonzalez finished with two hits apiece for the Giants, who out-hit the visitors 12-10.

Daza compiled a single, double and triple for the Rockies, who had no other extra-base hits. Connor Joe, Jose Iglesias and C.J. Cron chipped in with two hits each.

–Field Level Media