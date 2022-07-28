New York Giants cut Justin Hilliard, sign linebacker Austin Calitro

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a linebacker change Thursday, releasing Justin Hilliard and signing journeyman Austin Calitro.

Calitro, 28, played in five games with Cincinnati last season and has 94 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 47 games (nine starts) with the Seattle Seahawks (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2019), Denver Broncos (2020) and Bengals.

Hilliard, 25, played in two games and logged 15 snaps on special teams with the Giants last season.

Hilliard received a two-game suspension from the NFL last month for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

