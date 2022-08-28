Giants QB Tyrod Taylor leaves game vs. Jets with back injury

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor sustained a back injury and left the team’s preseason finale against the New York Jets.

The Giants later ruled Taylor out for the remainder of the game.

Taylor was hit as he threw a complete pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger during the first quarter. After struggling to get up, he eventually jogged off under his own power, but he rode a cart to the locker room after being evaluated under the medical tent.

Taylor is the second-string quarterback on New York’s depth chart behind Daniel Jones. He started the preseason finale and completed 2 of 4 passes for 29 yards with one interception before exiting.

The journeyman joined the Giants, his sixth NFL team, on a two-year, $11 million deal this offseason. A Pro Bowler for the Buffalo Bills in 2015, Taylor has thrown for 10,736 yards, 59 touchdowns and 25 picks in 78 career games (53 starts) since 2011.

–Field Level Media