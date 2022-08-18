Giants QB Daniel Jones reveals offseason neck surgery

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones revealed he had a previously undisclosed neck surgery in the offseason.

Jones said Thursday he had a “non-football related procedure” early in the offseason after being pressed about a photo circulating from the preseason opener. The action shot of Jones shows a scar between his chin and collarbone on the front of the neck where the thyroid is located.

Jones ended last season on injured reserve and was cleared for offseason workouts on April 4. But he said Thursday the surgery was “100 percent unrelated” to the on-field injury.

Jones, 25, only played 11 games for New York in 2021, his third NFL season, before the injury sidelined him and eventually got him placed on injured reserve. In those games (all starts), Jones threw for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions on a career-best 64.3 completion percentage.

He also fumbled seven times, and the Giants went just 4-7 in those games.

Jones has yet to play a full season in the NFL, missing time each season with injuries while playing behind a much-maligned offensive line. Owner John Mara admitted this winter that the Giants had “done everything we can to screw (Jones) up since he’s been here.”

But new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll passed on the fifth-year option on Jones’ rookie contract for 2023 that would have been worth $22.4 million.

The Giants selected Jones with the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media