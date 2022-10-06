Giants QB Daniel Jones (ankle) on track to play vs. Packers in London

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants believe quarterback Daniel Jones is on track to play in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London.

Jones sprained his ankle during last Sunday’s 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. He had to come back into the game after backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion.

Jones was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day. Reports said he looked “comfortable” while running during the open-media portion of Thursday’s practice.

“He was running around and doing everything that we are asking him to do from a practice standpoint,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka told reporters.

Coach Brian Daboll said Jones was “no worse” Thursday after the Giants increased his number of reps.

Taylor is not expected to clear concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game. If Jones can’t play, it would leave practice squad quarterback Davis Webb to make his first career start.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) went from a limited practice participant on Wednesday to a non-participant Thursday. Receiver Richie James (ankle) and safety Julian Love (concussion, non-contact) were upgraded to limited participants Thursday after missing Wednesday.

–Field Level Media