New York Giants personnel safe following mall shooting

Some New York Giants players and members of the team’s traveling party were inside the Mall of America Friday night when shots rang out but returned safely to the team hotel, per the New York Post.

Police said a 19-year-old man was killed in the shooting, and the mall was locked down for more than an hour, per the Post. The shooting came as part of a fight between two groups.

The Giants play the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, and the team was staying at a hotel adjacent to the mall in Bloomington, Minn. The Mall of America is the nation’s largest mall and was built on the site of the former Metropolitan Stadium, where the Vikings and Minnesota Twins formerly played.

Giants play-by-play announcer Bob Papa tweeted that he was on lockdown at a mall restaurant, then again when he returned to the hotel to state that he was safe.

