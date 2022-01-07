Giants Gaming announce 2022 roster

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General view during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Giants Gaming are rostering an entirely new lineup around Spaniard Adolfo “Fit1nho” Gallego heading into the 2022 Valorant season.

The Spanish organization re-signed Fit1nho and added former SuperMassive Blaze player Batuhan “russ” Malgac and ex-Team Heretics competitor Ondrej “MONSTEERR” Petru.

Giants Gaming also added Fabian “Quick” Pereira Gomez of Movistar Riders, Adam “Jesse” Ctvrtnicek of LDN UTD and former Heretics/SMB coach Tanishq “Tanizhq” Sabharwal.

Russ is the lone new addition on the Giants’ roster with international Valorant LAN experience. He competed with SuperMassive Blaze at Masters Berlin, although the team fell in the group stage.

The Giants are looking to rebound after falling one win short of reaching Masters Berlin. They have since released Aaro “hoody” Peltokangas of Finland, Johan “Meddo” Renbjork Lundborg of Sweden, Stepan “Ambi” Beranek of the Czech Republic and David “Davidp” Prins of Belgium.

–Field Level Media