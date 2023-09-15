Giants flirt with no-hitter before falling to Rockies 3-2

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and extended their winning streak to three games by beating the visiting San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Friday night.

The Giants led 1-0 entering the bottom of the eighth despite having no hits to that point.

Elehuris Montero came up with an RBI single that scored Charlie Blackmon from second to tie the game in the ninth, and Nolan Jones scored the game-winning run on the play when Mike Yastrzemski’s throw from left field hit Blackmon in the back and rolled past catcher Patrick Bailey.

J.D. Davis gave the Giants (75-72) a 2-1 lead in the top of the ninth by scoring when pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs. The Giants didn’t have a hit until Davis led off the ninth with a double against Nick Mears, who surrendered two hits and walked two in the inning.

Chase Anderson pitched seven no-hit innings for the Rockies (54-92). Anderson walked five and struck out seven before he was pulled at the end of the seventh inning. He threw 101 pitches, 53 for strikes.

Matt Koch (3-2) earned the win for recording the final out in the ninth. Camilo Doval (6-5) took the loss after he surrendered two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in the bottom of the ninth.

Logan Webb limited the Rockies to a run on four hits in eight innings. He struck out six. Webb gave up a leadoff single to Charlie Blackmon, and then retired the next 15 batters before Brendan Rodgers singled with one out in the sixth.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Michael Conforto walked, moved to second on a walk to Lamonte Wade Jr., took third on Mitch Haniger’s fly out to left field and scored on Bailey’s groundout.

The Rockies tied the game when Ezequiel Tovar drove in Ryan McMahon from second with a one-out single in the eighth. McMahon led off the inning with a double.

Before McMahon scored, Webb had pitched 22 consecutive scoreless innings against the Rockies.

The victory ended Colorado’s eight-game home losing streak against San Francisco.

–Field Level Media