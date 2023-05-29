Giants explode in 7th inning, blast Pirates

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Bailey homered and Mitch Haniger doubled twice in a 13-batter, eight-run seventh inning, helping the San Francisco Giants separate themselves from the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates en route to a 14-4 victory on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Austin Slater hit his first home run of the year and joined Bailey with four RBIs for the Giants, who have won 11 of their last 14 games.

The first of Jack Suwinski’s two home runs of the day opened a two-run top of the seventh for the Pirates, who trimmed a five-run deficit to 6-3 before the San Francisco onslaught.

Singles by J.D. Davis and LaMonte Wade Jr. got the parade in motion, after which Haniger drove in a run with his first double of the inning.

Bailey’s homer, his second of the season, came two batters later and made it 11-3 before Slater added a two-run double and Haniger a second double, this one scoring the inning’s eighth and final run.

Anthony DeSclafani (4-4) benefitted from the Giants’ third-most runs in a game this season, coasting through seven innings. He allowed three runs and eight hits, striking out two without issuing a walk.

Rich Hill (4-5), who wasn’t around for the eighth inning, took the loss, serving up San Francisco’s first six runs and nine hits. He walked one and struck out three.

Slater’s homer came in the second inning and capped a five-run uprising that led to the runaway win. A two-run error by Pirates right fielder Josh Palacios aided the Giants’ cause, as did an RBI double by Brandon Crawford ahead of Slater’s two-run shot.

Bailey, Haniger, Slater, Crawford and Casey Schmitt had three hits apiece for the Giants, who totaled 18, including eight for extra bases.

Haniger and Schmitt finished with two runs and two RBIs apiece, while Bailey, Crawford and Davis each scored twice.

Suwinski’s homers, both solo shots, gave him 11 for the season.

Tucupita Marcano doubled twice and singled, and Palacios added a pair of hits for the Pirates, who totaled nine en route to their third consecutive loss.

