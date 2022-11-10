Giants decline Evan Longoria’s $13M option for 2023

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Third baseman Evan Longoria told the San Francisco Chronicle on Thursday that the San Francisco Giants declined to pick up his $13 million option for 2023.

Longoria told the Chronicle he was informed of the decision by Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi. Longoria is now a free agent and said he would be interested in returning to San Francisco if there is mutual interest.

Longoria will receive a $5 million buyout.

“They have decided not to pick up the option,” Longoria told the Chronicle. “We will keep dialogue open on a potential return. In the meantime, I look forward to exploring all the free-agent market has. It should be a great one for the whole game.”

Longoria said he would be interested in playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks or Tampa Bay Rays. He began his career with Tampa Bay and spent 10 seasons with the club before being traded to the Giants after the 2017 season.

Longoria, a three-time All-Star, batted just .244 with 14 homers and 42 RBIs in 89 games in 2022, his fifth season with the Giants.

Overall, he has a .265 average with 331 homers and 1,131 RBIs in 1,912 career games. He was American League Rookie of the Year in 2008.

–Field Level Media