Giants coach tight-lipped on Saquon Barkley’s status

New York Giants coach Brian Daboll attempted to get ahead of the game on Thursday when addressing reporters about the status of running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley has yet to sign a franchise-tag tender the team placed on him on March 8. That came immediately after the Giants completed a four-year, $160 contract with quarterback Daniel Jones that includes $82 million guaranteed.

“I would say with Saquon, that situation is going to be between Saquon and the organization,” Daboll said as part of his introduction. “I’m not going to get into detail of any of the discussions we’ve had.”

When asked if he was working under the impression that Barkley would be in camp in the summer, Daboll was quick with a response.

“I respect the question, but I’m not going to get into any talks about contracts, what could happen, about what could not happen, out of respect for the situation,” Daboll said.

Barkley and the Giants have until July 17 to reach a long-term deal. Barring a new contract, Barkley would either have to sign the tender for 2023 or, if he chooses not to, sit out the season.

Barkley, 26, finished fourth in the NFL in rushing in 2022, made his second Pro Bowl and was a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year. New York drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2018.

