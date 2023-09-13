Giants CB Amani Oruwariye leaves facility in ambulance

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants cornerback Amani Oruwariye left the team facility in an ambulance Wednesday after being carted off the practice field.

Reporters on the scene said Oruwariye was loaded onto a backboard after getting hurt during a special teams drill.

The exact nature of his injury is unknown.

Oruwariye, 27, is a member of the Giants’ practice squad. He signed a one-year deal with New York in the offseason.

The 2019 fifth-round pick played his first four seasons with the Detroit Lions, recording nine interceptions and 173 tackles in 53 games (36 starts) from 2019-22.

–Field Level Media