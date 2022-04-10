Giants’ bullpen holds off Marlins

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jarlin Garcia earned the win against his former team with two scoreless innings as the host San Francisco Giants defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Garcia (1-0) needed just one pitch to get out of a fourth-inning, bases-loaded jam he inherited from another former Marlins pitcher, Anthony DeSclafani.

Including Garcia, four Giants relievers combined to toss 5 1/3 scoreless innings, including Dominic Leone, who got the final three outs for the save.

Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos made his major league debut, and he singled on his first swing, a 0-1 changeup. He finished 2-for-3 with one run scored.

Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper was removed from the game in the fourth inning after he was hit on his left hand. He was replaced by Miguel Rojas.

Miami left fielder Jorge Soler had a big game, going 3-for-4 with a walk. He also stole a potential Darin Ruf homer with a leaping catch.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, in five innings.

Miami opened the scoring in the second. Joey Wendle hit a leadoff single and went to third on Brian Anderson’s hit to left. Jazz Chisholm Jr. got the RBI on a sacrifice fly.

San Francisco took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second. With two outs and none on, Ramos singled and flew around the bases, scoring from first on Mauricio Dubon’s double down the third-base line. Luke Williams capped the rally with his RBI single to right.

The Giants made it 3-1 in the third. Austin Slater reached on a swinging bunt as Rogers’ throw took Cooper just off the first-base bag. Slater then reached third on Ruf’s double and scored on Wilmer Flores’ sacrifice fly.

Miami cut its deficit to 3-2 in the fourth, loading the bases on Wendle’s single, Chisholm’s double and a full-count walk to Soler. Cooper got a painful RBI via a hit-by-pitch. Jesus Sanchez then flied out on Garcia’s first pitch in relief.

The Marlins had a chance at tying the score in the seventh, getting runners on the corners with one out. However, Jesus Aguilar bounced into a double play against reliever Zack Littell.

In the eighth, Wendle’s smash was turned into an unassisted double play by Ruf at first base, and Miami went down quietly in the ninth.

–Field Level Media