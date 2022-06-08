Giants’ Brandon Crawford exits game with tight quad

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford departed the Giants’ Tuesday game against the visiting Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning due to right quadriceps tightness.

Crawford was slated to bat in the bottom of the inning, but Thairo Estrada pinch-hit for him with two on and two outs. Estrada lined out, then stayed in the game at second base as Donovan Walton moved to shortstop.

Crawford, 35, went 0-for-2 before exiting as his batting average dropped to .220. He has five homers and 24 RBIs in 49 games.

Last season, Crawford finished fourth in National League MVP balloting when he established career highs of 24 homers, 90 RBIs and a .298 batting average while earning his fourth Gold Glove. He is a three-time All-Star.

–Field Level Media