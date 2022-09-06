Giants belt five home runs, dump Dodgers

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis Brinson led a five-homer barrage with a pair of blasts Monday night as the visiting San Francisco Giants ran their winning streak to four games with a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

J.D. Davis, Thairo Estrada and David Villar also homered for the Giants, who did all their scoring on long balls while beating the National League West leaders for just the fourth time in 14 meetings this season.

Freddie Freeman and Austin Barnes hit homers for the Dodgers, but it wasn’t enough to deny the Giants a win against their rivals after eight consecutive head-to-head defeats.

Brinson, who was acquired from the Houston Astros on Wednesday, both began and ended the Giants’ season-high-tying homer rampage. His two-run shot in the third inning erased a 2-0 deficit, and his leadoff blast in the ninth gave the Giants a three-run cushion.

The homers were Brinson’s first two since joining the Giants and were the 26th and 27th of his six-year major league career. Remarkably, it was his fourth two-homer game.

Davis’ homer, his ninth of the season, came two batters after Brinson’s first and capped a three-run third inning against Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney (2-2).

The Giants also scored three times in the fourth, with Estrada contributing a solo shot, his 12th, and Villar a two-run homer, his second.

Heaney was pulled after 5 1/3 innings, charged with six runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out eight.

Giants starter Logan Webb (12-8) served up the home run to Freeman, a two-run shot in the first that was his 17th of the season.

The Dodgers added a third run off Webb in the fourth on an RBI double by Joey Gallo.

Webb worked six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) and seven hits. He struck out six without issuing a walk.

Barnes’ homer, his seventh of the season, came off Giants reliever Yunior Marte in the seventh and got the Dodgers within 6-4 before Brinson struck for a second time.

San Francisco closer Camilo Doval pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 20th save.

Villar joined Brinson with two hits and two runs for the Giants, who were opening an eight-game trip.

Freeman collected two hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Dodgers, who lost for the fourth time in their past six games.

