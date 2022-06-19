Giants activate pitcher Alex Cobb from IL to start vs. Pirates

Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants right-hander Alex Cobb was reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Sunday afternoon’s game against the host Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cobb (3-2, 5.73 ERA) had been sidelined with a neck strain. The 34-year-old did not have a rehab assignment but apparently had no problems Tuesday when he threw three simulated innings.

San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said things “went well. … Velocity was right where it needs to be.”

Cobb is 66-62 with a 3.93 ERA in 182 career starts with the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Angels and Giants.

Also on Sunday, San Francisco optioned right-hander Mauricio Llovera to Triple-A Sacramento.

Llovera, 26, is 0-0 with a 4.66 ERA in 11 appearances (one start) this season. He is 1-0 with an 8.31 ERA in 18 career relief appearances (one start) with the Philadelphia Phillies and Giants.

–Field Level Media