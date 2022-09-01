San Francisco Giants acquire outfielder Lewis Brinson from Astros

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants have acquired former first-round pick Lewis Brinson from the Houston Astros.

The transaction happened Wednesday. However, it’s still unclear who the Giants sent the Astros in return.

Brinson, 28, was able to be moved after the trade deadline since he was on a minor league deal and had not appeared in an MLB game this season. Brinson last played in the big leagues for the Miami Marlins in 2021, appearing in 89 games.

Brinson is batting .299 with 22 home runs and 63 RBIs in 85 games with Triple-A Sugar Land. He sports a .930 OPS. He’ll now report to the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento.

Brinson, selected No. 29 overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2012 draft, has a major league average of .199 with 25 home runs and 105 RBIs in 341 career games with the Milwaukee Brewers (2017) and Marlins.

Brinson was a key piece in the trade that sent to Christian Yelich from the Marlins to Milwaukee.

