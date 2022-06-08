Giants acquire C Austin Wynns from Phillies

Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants acquired catcher Austin Wynns from Philadelphia on Wednesday after sending Joey Bart back to the minors.

The Giants sent minor league left-hander Michael Plassmeyer and cash to the Phillies in exchange for Wynns.

Wynns, 31, never appeared in a game for Philadelphia. He batted .365 with three homers and 20 RBIs in 33 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Wynns batted .216 with nine homers and 30 RBIs in 115 games over parts of three seasons (2018-19, 2021) with the Baltimore Orioles.

He signed as a free agent with Philadelphia in March.

Bart, 25, was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento after Tuesday night’s 5-3 loss to the visiting Colorado Rockies.

Bart has struggled at the plate, posting a .156/.296/.300 slash line with four homers and seven RBIs in 36 games.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Bart’s career average is at .201 through 71 games over three seasons.

Philadelphia sent Plassmeyer, 25, to Lehigh Valley. He went 0-6 with a 7.38 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) this season at Sacramento.

–Field Level Media