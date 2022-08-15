Giannis Antetokounmpo: Everybody would love to play for Chicago, but I’m committed to Milwaukee

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo could be like several other NBA players who are currently enjoying their off-time during the offseason by simply relaxing. But he’s not spending his summer laying on the couch.

Instead, he’s still competing. On September 1, the 2022 EuroBasket begins, and the Greek Freak, along with his three basketball brothers, will be representing Greece in the European basketball tournament.

Before the games can begin, some of the more popular players are meeting with various media outlets. Fox 32 Chicago Sports had a chance to ask Antetokounmpo an interesting question, whether he’d ever be willing or interested in playing for the Chicago Bulls. Antetokounmpo’s response surely raised some eyebrows, not only in Bulls-country but also back in Milwaukee.

“I think anybody you ask that question, that plays basketball, if he said no, he would be a liar. It’s a team that won multiple championships. It’s a team that one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player, to ever play this game played for. So it’s a no-brainer. Everyone would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know how life brings it. Maybe I’ll play for Chicago? But right now I’m committed to Milwaukee.” Giannis Antetokounmpo on if he’d ever play for the Chicago Bulls

Reading between the lines, it doesn’t come off as Antetokounmpo doing anything but sharing his respect for the Bulls and Michael Jordan based on their winning legacy. But Antetokounmpo has also brought an NBA Championship to Milwaukee, and there’s been no indication of him ever wanting out. Yet, as he says, you never know what the future holds.

Could Giannis Antetokounmpo play for the Chicago Bulls?

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks wouldn’t be willing to entertain a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade now, or at any point in the near future. They still have a roster built to win now, and that entirely revolves around their two-time MVP continuing to carry the team.

But what if?

For now, Antetokounmpo’s contract runs through the 2024-25 season, and he has a player option that could take him into a 13th season with the Bucks if he chooses. Antetokounmpo, 28, has shown no signs of slowing down any time soon. If anything, his desire to win another ring continues to motivate him further.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats in 2021: 29.9 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 5.8 APG

The only way I see Antetokounmpo leaving the Bucks is if the roster somehow falls apart over the next couple of seasons. Maybe there’s a point where the Bucks can no longer field a stacked roster around their superstar, but that doesn’t look to be on the horizon in the 2022-23 season. Bulls fans and everyone else will have to keep dreaming.

