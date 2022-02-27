Charles Oakley blasts Giannis Antetokounmpo, says MVP would be bench player in 1980s

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

As Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo competes for his third MVP award and looks to defend his NBA title, he’s also the subject of skepticism from many basketball legends. Widely recognized as the best NBA player today, it seems former basketball icons aren’t fond of the Bucks’ star.

Coming out of All-Star Weekend, the 6-foot-11 forward is playing some of the best basketball in his career. He entered Sunday second in scoring behind Joel Embiid and is a top candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year. However, that level of play doesn’t seem to be garnering respect from some NBA greats.

Giannis Antetokounmpo stats (2021-’22): 29.4 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 6 apg, 1.4 bpg, .287 WS/48

During a recent interview on the SLAM Magazine podcast, Oakley said the two-time NBA MVP and reigning Finals MVP wouldn’t crack the starting lineup in the 1980s.

“He wouldn’t have been a force back in the day…He would have struggled, they would make him shoot jump shots. He wouldn’t be doing a Euro step to the basket, somebody’s gonna knock his head off. He’d come off the bench back in the day.” New York Knicks legend Charles Oakley on Giannis Antetokounmpo, via SLAM (H/T NY Post)

The criticism from Oakley is strange. Across 19 NBA seasons, the 6-foot-9 forward appeared in just one NBA All-Star Game and was named to the All-Defensive First Team just once (1994). Yet, the 245-pound forward seems very certain a 6-foot-11, 242-pound version of Antetokounmpo couldn’t take his spot in a starting lineup.

Charles Oakley stats (career): 9.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.3 bpg, .107 WS/48

Oakley isn’t the only former NBA player doubting Antetokounmpo’s ability to succeed in a different era. During an appearance on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast, Tracy McGrady stated his case for why the face of the Bucks’ franchise would have issues playing just a decade ago.

“I think he would have struggled because of how closed up the paint was back then… It was tough offensively because the defense was so great and the paint was closed up. If you can’t shoot, it’s going to be hard. And Giannis’ game is predicated on coming downhill. He’s developed a little jump shot now, but I think it would’ve been tough for him to be who he is today back then.” Tracy McGrady on how Giannis Antetokounmpo would fare in his day, via The Big Podcast with Shaq

The sudden desire many former players seem to have to try and diminish the Greek forward’s accomplishment is strange. Antetokounmp is one of the most athletic players of his generation, winning with a combination of length, agility and size that makes him nearly impossible to defend.

While his frame might not stack up to some of the 6-foot-11 NBA stars who played in prior decades, those same players would likely be overwhelmed by Antetokounmpo’s athleticism and length. Of course, there’s also an irony in two players who never won a single MVP or championship trying to put down a player who already achieved both accomplishments before his 27th birthday.