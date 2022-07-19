WATCH: Giancarlo Stanton, Byron Buxton go back-to-back in All-Star Game

A native of Southern California, New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton made his first appearance in an All-Star Game Tuesday evening since all the way back in 2017.

It didn’t take Stanton too long to show his home-town fans what he was made of inside Dodger Stadium.

Going up against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin in the top of the fourth inning, Stanton hit a two-run bomb to tie the game at two. It was a monster of a homer with Gonsolin not even flinching after throwing the pitch.

Talk about a blast. This thing traveled 457 feet to left-center with an exit velocity of 111.7 miles-per hour.

Not to be outdone, Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton made it back-to-back homers for the American League with a 425-foot blast of his own off Gonsolin.

Yeah, one could say that Gonsolin wasn’t fooling anyone in that fourth inning as the American League took a 3-2 lead.

After two consecutive injury-plagued seasons for the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton has returned to earlier-career form. He hit 35 homers and drove in 97 runs in 2021. Stanton followed that up by blasting 24 homers in 76 games heading into the All-Star Break.

As for Byron Buxton, the 28-year-old outfielder already boasts a career-high 23 homers thus far this season.