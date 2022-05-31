GET Dubai 2022 announces 8 teams, $250k prize pool

Credit: EMG Esports

GET Dubai 2022 announced eight CS:GO teams that have been invited to compete for a $250,000 prize pool from June 9-11 in Dubai.

The teams represent four different regions:

–Falcons (Europe)

–compLexity (USA)

–NiP (Europe)

–TyLoo (China)

–Movistar Riders (Europe)

–Mouz (Europe)

–OG (Europe)

–NASR (World/Europe)

We're proud to bring one of the biggest esports tournaments to Dubai, live in front of you ??. An experience not to miss.@NIP @Complexity @mousesports @Movistar_Riders @FalconsEsport @NasrEsports @OGesports @tyloogaming in a fierce battle for a prize pool of $250,000… (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dn1cUT5T7B — EMG (@emgesports1) May 31, 2022

The competition will feature a standard classic playoff format following the Olympic system.

GET Dubai 2022 Schedule (CEST)

Thursday, June 9

8:00 a.m. – first quarterfinal

11:30 a.m. – second quarterfinal

3:00 p.m. – third quarterfinal

6:30 p.m. – fourth quarterfinal

Friday, June 10

3:30 p.m. – first semifinal

7:00 p.m.- second semifinal

Saturday, June 11

1 p.m. – show-program

6:30 p.m. – Grand Final

–Field Level Media