GET Dubai 2022 announces 8 teams, $250k prize pool

GET Dubai 2022 announced eight CS:GO teams that have been invited to compete for a $250,000 prize pool from June 9-11 in Dubai.
The teams represent four different regions:
–Falcons (Europe)
–compLexity (USA)
–NiP (Europe)
–TyLoo (China)
–Movistar Riders (Europe)
–Mouz (Europe)
–OG (Europe)
–NASR (World/Europe)
We're proud to bring one of the biggest esports tournaments to Dubai, live in front of you ??. An experience not to miss.@NIP @Complexity @mousesports @Movistar_Riders @FalconsEsport @NasrEsports @OGesports @tyloogaming in a fierce battle for a prize pool of $250,000…
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/dn1cUT5T7B
— EMG (@emgesports1) May 31, 2022
The competition will feature a standard classic playoff format following the Olympic system.
GET Dubai 2022 Schedule (CEST)
Thursday, June 9
8:00 a.m. – first quarterfinal
11:30 a.m. – second quarterfinal
3:00 p.m. – third quarterfinal
6:30 p.m. – fourth quarterfinal
Friday, June 10
3:30 p.m. – first semifinal
7:00 p.m.- second semifinal
Saturday, June 11
1 p.m. – show-program
6:30 p.m. – Grand Final
–Field Level Media