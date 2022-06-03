Gerrit Cole guides Yankees to 13-0 rout of Tigers

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Gerrit Cole threw seven shutout innings to help the New York Yankees to a 13-0 win against the visiting Detroit Tigers in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night.

Cole (5-1) did not allow a baserunner through 6 2/3 innings. He surrendered his only two hits in the seventh before ending the inning with his ninth strikeout. The veteran did not issue a walk.

Aaron Judge went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for the Yankees, who have won four in a row and eight of 10.

Jose Trevino homered and tripled for New York. Matt Carpenter and Anthony Rizzo also went deep, and Trevino and Rizzo drove in three runs each. Manny Banuelos closed out the win with two innings of one-hit ball.

Tigers starter Elvin Rodriguez (0-1) was tagged for 10 runs and 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out four for the Tigers, who had won five of their previous six games.

Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon did not allow a baserunner through seven innings in a 2-1 win against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

New York is the first team in the expansion era (since 1961) to have perfect games through six innings in back-to-back games.

Trevino and Judge each hit solo homers in the third inning to give New York a 2-0 lead.

The Yankees tacked on three more runs in the fourth after two were out for a 5-0 lead. Trevino, who is 7-for-11 with five RBIs in his past three starts, had the big blow in the inning, a two-run triple to deep center.

The first two batters for the Yankees reached base in the fifth before Rizzo lifted a deep homer to right field to make it 8-0.

Carpenter also homered in the inning before DJ LeMahieu drove in two more runs with a single, making it 12-0.

Cole struck out the side in the third and sixth innings. He got the first two outs in the seventh before Jonathan Schoop rolled a single up the middle. Miguel Cabrera followed with another ground ball through the infield before Cole struck out Javier Baez to end his night.

The last perfect game thrown in the majors was by Felix Hernandez of the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 15, 2012, against the Tampa Bay Rays.

