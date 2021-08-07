German Olympics coach disqualified for punching horse

Jul 29, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; A general overall view of the Olympic rings outside of New National Stadium, the venue for track and field and opening and closing ceremonies during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Modern pentathlon coach Kim Raisner of Germany was disqualified from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after officials cited an incident involving her punching a horse.

The incident occurred during competition Friday, as German athlete Annika Schleu, who was in first place at the time, was attempting to get the horse Saint Boy to cooperate and make her jumps. The horse would not comply, causing Schleu to fall all the way to 31st place … and prompting the 48-year-old Raisner to strike the horse.

The Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) announced the disqualification Saturday.

“The UIPM Executive Board has given a black card to the Germany team coach Kim Raisner, disqualifying her from the remainder of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” the UIPM said. “The EB reviewed video footage that showed Ms Raisner appearing to strike the horse Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu (GER), with her fist during the Riding discipline of the Women’s Modern Pentathlon competition.”

Athletes in the modern pentathlon are assigned horses randomly and given just 20 minutes to bond with their animals.

–Field Level Media