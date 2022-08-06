Geraldo Perdomo’s late RBIs lift D-backs over Rockies

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Geraldo Perdomo delivered a two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame a three-run deficit to post a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at Phoenix.

Daulton Varsho homered and Josh Rojas had a two-run double for the Diamondbacks, who won for just the second time in the past seven games.

Randal Grichuk went 3-for-4 with a homer, Elehuris Montero had two hits and two RBIs, and Yonathan Daza had two hits and drove in one as the Rockies lost for the 13th time in their last 17 games.

Colorado’s Alex Colome (2-5) retired the first hitter in the eighth before Jake McCarthy singled to left and moved to third on Emmanuel Rivera’s double into the left-field corner. Carson Kelly bounced out to third before Perdomo sent a two-run single to right center that cleared the leap of Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers.

Chris Devenski (1-0) gave up one hit and struck out three in the eighth for the Diamondbacks, and Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Colorado’s German Marquez allowed two runs and four hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked three.

Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner gave up five runs (four earned) and 10 hits over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked one.

The Rockies scored three runs in the sixth to take a 5-2 lead. Daza’s single to center accounted for one run, and Montero delivered a two-run single to left later in the inning.

Lucas Gilbreath replaced Marquez to start the seventh and walked two of the first three batters. Rojas came up and smashed a two-run double to deep right center to move Arizona within 5-4.

Earlier, Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Ketel Marte’s one-out double to left.

The Rockies tied the score in the second when Grichuk drilled a 1-1 fastball from Bumgarner 431 feet over the fence in left. It was Grichuk’s 11th blast of the season.

Colorado moved ahead in the third when Montero hit a leadoff double to left and scored on Jose Iglesias’ one-out double to right.

Varsho knotted the score at 2 with a leadoff blast in the fourth. Varsho hammered a 2-0 sinker 423 feet over the fence in right center for his 15th homer of the season.

