Georgia Tech signs hoops coach Josh Pastner to three-year extension

Georgia Tech signed Josh Pastner to a three-year extension Thursday, keeping the head coach with the Yellow Jackets through the 2025-26 season.

Financial terms were not released.

“Coach Pastner has done a masterful job of building our men’s basketball program into an ACC champion,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said in a statement. “Since his arrival at Georgia Tech, he has never wavered from his commitment to build a championship-caliber program through recruiting and developing student-athletes that are great fits for Tech, both on and off the floor.”

Pastner led Tech to an ACC Tournament championship in 2020-21 and the Jackets’ first NCAA Tournament berth in 11 years. They lost to upstart Loyola-Chicago in the first round of the NCAA tourney.

Pastner, 43, is 82-76 in five seasons at Tech. He went 167-73 in seven seasons at Memphis from 2009-16.

