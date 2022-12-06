Georgia Tech ekes out late win over rival Georgia

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

xxxxMiles Kelly’s running one-hander in the lane with 23.8 seconds left lifted Georgia Tech to a 79-77 victory over visiting Georgia on Monday in Atlanta.

Kelly, who scored all 17 of his points in the second half, made a 3-pointer with his team trailing 77-73 with 1:04 left before hitting the game-winning shot on the Yellow Jackets’ next possession.

Georgia Tech’s Jalon Moore stole Terry Roberts’ in-bounds pass from underneath the Yellow Jackets’ basket with seven seconds left and hit the second of two free-throw attempts. Roberts was called for an offensive foul on Georgia’s next possession and Oquendo’s long-range 3-point attempt off a steal clanged off the rim as time expired.

Kelly added five rebounds and two assists, while Ja’von Franklin added 13 points and nine rebounds. Moore chipped in 12 points and Deivon Smith finished with 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets (6-3), who have won three of their past four games, shot 30 of 63 (47.6 percent) from the field, including 5 of 19 (26.3 percent) from 3-point range.

Georgia (7-3) was led by Roberts, who had a team-high 16 points and seven assists to go along with four rebounds, while Kario Oquendo added 15 points and seven rebounds. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe finished with 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting and grabbed six rebounds, while Jailyn Ingram chipped in nine points.

The Bulldogs shot 31 of 58 (53.4 percent) from the field, including 6 of 13 (46.2 percent) from beyond the arc, in addition to outrebounding the Yellow Jackets 31-29.

The Yellow Jackets opened the second half on a 14-4 run to take a 48-43 lead following Moore’s layup with 17:07 left in the game before Ingram hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Bulldogs a 49-48 lead with 16:25 remaining.

Neither team led by more than two points until Frank Anselem and Roberts hit back-to back shots to give the Bulldogs a 77-73 lead with 2:12 left before Kelly’s 3-pointer trimmed the lead to one with 1:04 to go.

After the Yellow Jackets took a 22-14 lead on Lance Terry’s jumper with 9:30 left in the first half, the Bulldogs closed on a 25-12 run to take a 39-34 lead at halftime.

