Georgia Southern fires coach Chad Lunsford

Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles head coach Chad Lunsford during the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Southern parted ways with football coach Chad Lunsford after a 1-3 start, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

The Eagles dropped their third consecutive game on Saturday night, falling 28-20 to visiting Louisiana in their Sun Belt Conference opener in Statesboro, Ga.

Lunsford, 44, took over midway through the 2017 season and posted a 28-21 record with three bowl appearances.

Georgia Southern is expected to conduct a national search for a replacement, per the report. It is the third vacancy this season in college football, following Connecticut and Southern California.

–Field Level Media