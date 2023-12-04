Georgia QB Brock Vandagriff entering transfer portal

Former five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff is leaving Georgia with a degree and entering the transfer portal.
Vandagriff said farewell to the Bulldogs on Monday and will have two years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.
“Dawg Nation, thank you for the unwavering support over the past 3 years,” Vandagriff posted on X. “I was able to accomplish a huge goal of mine, which is graduating from the University of Georgia.”
— Brock ?? (@BrockVandagriff) December 4, 2023
Vandagriff arrived in Athens as the No. 17 overall recruit in the Class of 2021, per the 247Sports composite.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Georgia native completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while backing up Carson Beck in 2023.
–Field Level Media