Georgia landed two top transfers Thursday, getting 2023 commitments from wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas.

Lovett hauled in 56 catches for 846 yards — fourth in the SEC — and three touchdowns this past season for Missouri. Thomas, meanwhile, led Mississippi State with 626 yards. He finished with 44 catches and seven touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Top-ranked Georgia had no transfers on its team for the 2022 season.

