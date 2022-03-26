Georgia hires Katie Abrahamson-Henderson as coach

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia introduced former Lady Bulldogs player Katie Abrahamson-Henderson as its new head coach Saturday.

“This is a dream come true,” she said. “I am thrilled to return to Georgia as the head coach at one of the premier women’s basketball programs in the country.”

Abrahamson-Henderson coached the past six seasons at UCF, compiling a 131-49 record overall and leading the Knights (26-4) to a No. 7 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. They lost to No. 2 UConn in the second round.

Overall, she is 372-157 with 11 NCAA Tournament berths as the head coach at UCF, Albany (2010-16) and Missouri State (2002-07).

Abrahamson-Henderson, 55, succeeds Joni Taylor at Georgia. Taylor was hired Wednesday as the new head coach at Texas A&M.

Abrahamson-Henderson played two seasons with the Lady Bulldogs from 1986-88 before transferring to Iowa for her final two seasons.

