Georgia coach arrested for speeding, reckless driving

Georgia assistant coach and former Bulldogs standout Jarvis Jones was arrested over the weekend for speeding and reckless driving, multiple outlets reported Monday, citing Athens-Clarke County jail records.

Jones, the program’s Player Connection Coordinator, was arrested late Friday night and released on $2,400 bond. One of the charges, speeding/maximum limits, typically means driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit, according to one report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jones, 33, has been a Georgia staffer since 2016.

Georgia has had 14 players or staffers within the program arrested on driving charges since the fatal crash that killed a player and staffer in January, per the AJC.

As of June, ESPN reported that Georgia players were involved in at least 60 moving violations since the beginning of the 2021 academic year.

Jones was a two-time All-America pass rusher and the 2012 SEC Defensive Player of the Year for the Bulldogs. He had 28 sacks for Georgia in his two seasons (2011-12) after starting his career at Southern California in 2009.

Jones was selected No. 17 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2013 draft. He played in 50 games (35 starts) for the Steelers.

