CFB recruiting news: Georgia Bulldogs have local star poached from 2026 class by ACC powerhouse

A new report claims that an in-state star who committed to the Georgia Bulldogs months ago has had a surprising change of heart and instead plans to play for one of the ACC’s biggest brands in 2026.

Team building in college football has changed a great deal over the last few years. Due to the introduction of name, image, and likeness collectives, luring away veteran players in the transfer portal has become a major way to improve rosters quickly or maintain a high level of play.

However, finding the next big thing from the high school ranks remains very important. Especially for programs like the Georgia Bulldogs, who have not been big winners in the portal over the last six months. While the school added an impact player like Zachariah Branch, they have lost 15 players since the season ended. Including program legend Carson Beck and stud edge rusher Damon Wilson II.

Bringing in some of the best from high school to stockpile talent for future seasons has become more important than ever for the Bulldogs. And they thought they bolstered that plan in July when they received the commitment of local star Jontavius Wyman. However, it looks like Georgia is also starting to lose players from their future plans as well now.

Jontavius Wyman reneges on Georgia Bulldogs commitment for Miami Hurricanes

Over the weekend, On3 reported that Wyman had backed out of plans to go to Georgia as part of their 2026 class. Instead, he will now be attending Miami. The Hurricanes program is the same one that was also able to lure Beck away from the school he helped lead to a pair of national championships.

“I just felt like everything going on that’s the school I see myself playing at. The culture, I love the coaches, facilities, and how that program carries itself in general. The standard,” Wyman told On3 months after showing Georgia’s program with similar praise.

However, it seems Miami defensive back’s coach Zac Etheridge played a key role in the four-star cornerback changing his mind.

“I feel like it’s going to be great being part of the program and being coached by him and some of the other great coaches,” he said. “Coach Zac Etheridge, he’s been recruiting me for a minute. It’s going to be great playing under him.”

It has not been a good offseason for the Georgia Bulldogs football program.