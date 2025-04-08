Georges St-Pierre has a spicy new venture

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Georges St-Pierre’s legacy runs deeper than MMA.

The fighting legend partnered with Lord’s Hot Sauce, a company in his native Canada, to unveil two new flavors of hot sauce inspired by his legendary career. Rush is a smooth, fermented Jalapeño sauce with vibrant, tangy heat, while K.O. is an intense Carolina Reaper sauce made with peppers aged for three years, packing a championship-level punch.

“Partnering with Lord’s Hot Sauce was a natural fit,” St-Pierre said in a statement. “Together, we’ve crafted bold, authentic flavours that reflect my journey, giving fans something truly special to experience and enjoy.”

The sauces are intended to serve as limited edition collector’s items to honor the MMA legend, and prices begin at $25 CAD and soar to $249.99 CAD. They’re both made with all-natural ingredients and aged in Canadian white oak barrels, crafted without GMOs, additives, preservatives, or thickeners. They’re also both gluten-free, vegan, and available in standard 250ml bottles. “For collectors and fans, a limited-edition run of 2,620 serialized bottles will be released in 500ml glass bottles, presented in luxurious collector’s boxes with a black stainless steel dosifier—a tribute to GSP’s stellar 26-2-0 MMA record,” reads the press release.

“This collaboration is our way of celebrating a true icon,” says Michael Lord, the founder of Lord’s Hot Sauce. “With each bottle, we’re showcasing the artistry of Canadian small-batch fermentation while delivering flavours as bold and dynamic as GSP himself.”