Geno Smith’s late TD pass leads Seahawks past Rams

Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes, including an 8-yarder to DK Metcalf with 36 seconds remaining, as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams 27-23 Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Smith completed 28 of 39 passes for 367 yards as the Seahawks (7-5) snapped a two-game losing streak. Tyler Lockett made nine receptions for 128 yards and a TD and Metcalf had eight catches for 127 yards.

Cam Akers rushed for two touchdowns for the injury-plagued Rams (3-9), who suffered their sixth consecutive defeat. Akers’ second TD, from 6 yards, gave the Rams a 23-20 lead with 2:56 left.

Smith engineered a 10-play, 75-yard drive for the deciding score, hitting Metcalf over the middle for the winner.

Rams backup quarterback John Wolford completed 14 of 26 passes for 178 yards with two interceptions, the latter by Seahawks linebacker Cody Barton with 10 seconds left to clinch the victory.

The game went back and forth, with neither team leading by more than seven points.

Both teams scored touchdowns on their opening possessions.

The Rams took the opening kickoff and went 77 yards in 10 plays, with Akers scoring on a 1-yard run.

The Seahawks responded by going 75 yards in six plays, with Smith hitting Lockett with a 36-yard scoring strike.

The Rams took a 10-7 lead on Matt Gay’s 40-yard field goal.

The Seahawks took their first lead on a 4-yard TD pass from Smith to tight end Noah Fant with 9:48 left in the second quarter.

Gay kicked a 54-yard field goal with 55 seconds remaining before the half to make it 14-13.

Jason Myers’ 41-yard field goal gave the Seahawks a 17-13 lead midway through the third quarter.

Gay kicked his third field goal, a 32-yarder, with 13:02 remaining to pull Los Angeles within 17-16. The drive was set up by an interception by linebacker Bobby Wagner, the longtime Seattle standout who signed with the Rams as a free agent in the offseason. Wagner wrestled the ball away from running back Tony Jones Jr. on a screen pass.

Myers kicked a 26-yard field goal with 6:46 remaining to give the Seahawks a 20-16 lead.

