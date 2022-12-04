WATCH: Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III get into heated sideline spat

Tensions are already high at SoFi Stadium, where the Seattle Seahawks are looking to avoid their third consecutive loss as they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are starting backup John Wolford at quarterback.

A few weeks ago, Geno Smith was being touted as a potential MVP candidate, and Kenneth Walker III had been building a strong case to win NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

But that was when the Seahawks were sailing, leading the NFC West.

We saw some of those frustrations come out on the sideline early during Seattle’s matchup with their division rivals as they aim to knock off the Rams.

Related: NFL QB Rankings: See where Geno Smith lands in our top-20

Geno Smith argues with Seattle Seahawks teammate

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not having their starting QB, with Matthew Stafford placed on injured reserve, Sean McVay had his Rams ready to play from the start.

Wolford marched the Rams down the field for a 10-play, 77-yard drive ending in a one-yard Cam Akers touchdown run, putting the Seahawks behind the eight-ball.

The Seahawks were able to match the Rams’ scoring effort on the ensuing drive but ended up having to punt on their next possession.

Smith attempted three passes, which all fell incomplete, and offensive lineman Abraham Lucas also committed a false start.

That’s when we saw Smith and Walker get into a fiery argument on the sideline, with the two teammates pointing fingers at each other, seemingly trying to avoid blame.

Video: #Seahawks QB Geno Smith and rookie RB Ken Walker going through a heated discussion, finger pointing at each other.pic.twitter.com/RWphChcqDm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 4, 2022

While it’s unknown exactly what this brief blowup was about, it’s not likely to fester into anything major. Football tends to stir these situations up thanks to the intense competition on gameday, with everyone striving toward one goal — winning.

Walker later had to leave the game with an ankle injury and is considered questionable to return.

Related: Geno Smith is part of a fascinating 2023 NFL free agent class for QBs