Seattle Seahawks, QB Geno Smith to prioritize contract extension in 2023

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has emerged as one of the top NFL quarterbacks and the best stories of the 2022 season. Now, the Seahawks want to ensure he returns in 2023.

After trading away Russell Wilson, Seattle re-signed Smith and allowed him to compete for the starting job with Drew Lock. The veteran quarterback was named the starter before Week 1 and he delivered an upset victory over Wilson and the Denver Broncos in the regular-season opener.

Geno Smith stats (2022): 2,199 pass yards, 73.1% completion, 15-4 TD-INT

It proved to be the start of the 32-year-old’s breakout season. Entering Week 10, Smith leads the NFL in completion rate (73.1%) and he is one of the most effective starting quarterbacks in football this year. After nine games, the Seahawks have seen enough to make a decision for 2023.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Seattle wants Smith to return as the starting quarterback in 2023 and they intend to approach him about a new contract this offseason.

Geno Smith contract: $3.5 million cap hit (2022)

Smith has thrived the past two seasons in Seattle, both as a fill-in starter and now as an integral piece of the offense. In his last 13 games, the 39th pick in the 2013 NFL Draft boasts a 106.2 QB rating with a 20-5 TD-INT ratio and a 72% completion rate.

The Seahawks also reportedly want to retain Lock, who the organization remains high on and viewed as an essential piece required to send Wilson to the Broncos.

Seattle is an ideal spot for Smith, with an emerging offensive line and one of the best casts of offensive weapons in the NFL. The Seahawks also have a pair of 2023 first-round picks and significant cap space, allowing them to build out the roster even further.

Considering how well Smith has played this season, it’s reasonable to think his asking price could approach $30 million per season in negotiations this offseason. If the Seahawks aren’t willing to approach that figure, another quarterback-needy team will.

