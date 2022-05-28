Generals beat Bandits to clinch USFL playoff berth

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Generals defeated the Tampa Bay Bandits 20-13 on Saturday afternoon to become the first team to clinch a berth in the USFL playoffs.

The Generals (6-1) won their sixth consecutive game in Birmingham, Ala., and handed the Bandits (3-4) their third loss in four games.

Luis Perez completed 19 of 25 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown and Darius Victor rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown to lead New Jersey. Dravon Askew-Henry had two of the Generals’ three interceptions against Tampa Bay’s Jordan Ta’amu.

The playoff semifinals begin on June 25 in Canton, Ohio.

–Field Level Media