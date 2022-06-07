Gen.G release PureR from Valorant roster

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Gen.G Esports released Bryce “PureR” Lovell from their Valorant roster Tuesday after less than two months.

“We wish you the best in your future moves and know you’ll kill it wherever you go,” Gen.G posted on Twitter.

Thank you @PureRedfish for the effort and heart you gave to #GenGVAL. We wish you the best in your future moves and know you’ll kill it wherever you go. ???? pic.twitter.com/oJDppkU5xg — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) June 6, 2022

PureR joined Gen.G on April 15 after previously competing with XSET.

Last month, Gen.G failed to qualify for Valorant Champions Tour 2022: North America Stage Two Challengers.

In a TwitLonger post, PureR said he will be looking for tryouts as a free agent.

“Was a short time on GenG, definitely didn’t go as we planned in the VCT qualifiers,” he wrote. “We never got to show what were capable of until it was too late. It really sucks we didn’t get more time and tournaments together. … I learned a lot and developed myself as a player with them.”

Gen.G’s remaining Valorant roster includes Shawn “Shawn” O’Riley, Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison, Emir “rhyme” Muminovic and Noah “jcStani” Smith.

–Field Level Media