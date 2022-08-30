Gavin Lux powers Dodgers over Mets

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Gavin Lux hit the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning Tuesday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who went on to beat the host New York Mets 4-3.

Lux finished with three RBIs for the Dodgers, who improved to 22-5 this month and reduced their magic number for clinching the National League West to 14. Los Angeles entered Tuesday with a 19 1/2-game lead over the San Diego Padres.

The Mets, who began Tuesday with a three-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, have lost two straight.

Freddie Freeman led off the seventh by doubling down the vacated third base line against Joely Rodriguez (0-4). Freeman went to third on a groundout to first by Max Muncy before Will Smith, pinch-hitting for Joey Gallo, was intentionally walked. Lux then singled up the middle to score Freeman.

Heath Hembree (3-0) allowed two hits in a scoreless sixth. Alex Vesia worked a hitless seventh and Evan Phillips tossed a perfect eighth before Jake Reed earned his first career save with a one-hit ninth.

The Mets built an unearned run in the first. Leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo led off with a single and raced all the way home when Andrew Heaney’s throw to first following Starling Marte’s bunt glanced off Marte’s back and skipped into right field.

The Dodgers went ahead in the third, when Austin Barnes led off with a single and Mookie Betts followed with a double. Taijuan Walker struck out Trea Turner and retired Freddie Freeman on a pop-up before walking Max Muncy. He then plunked Joey Gallo to force in the tying run before Lux laced a two-run single.

Marte homered with one out in the third and Mark Canha tied the game with a one-out shot in the fourth.

Nimmo, Marte and Eduardo Escobar had two hits apiece for the Mets. Trayce Thompson singled and doubled for the Dodgers.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Walker gave up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 5 1/3 innings. Heaney allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks while striking out eight over five innings.

–Field Level Media