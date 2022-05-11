Garrett Lowe rolls to eNASCAR win at Kansas

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Lowe earned his second career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series victory, prevailing on Tuesday at a virtual Kansas Speedway.

Lowe, helming the No. 21 Ford, led for just 10 laps but became the fifth driver to win in seven official races this season. He began the race in the 28th position before overtaking the field and ending up 0.367 seconds in front of the runner-up, Femi Olatunbosun in the No. 79 Ford.

Entering the night, Lowe was tied for 20th place, the last spot above the relegation line.

“It’s huge,” the Gastonia, N.C., resident said of the victory. “We’ve been waiting to turn the season around all year. We got off to a decent start, but then we kind of just fell into a hole and we were trying to dig ourselves out.”

Olatunbosun, a race winner earlier this season, came up just short on Tuesday.

“This race I ran inside the top 10 the whole time but didn’t have the speed to go forward and wasn’t down on speed to go backward,” said Olatunbosun, of Revere, Mass.

Casey Kirwan came in third in the No. 95 Chevrolet. Vicente Salas placed fourth in the No. 19 Toyota, and Donovan Strauss rounded out the top five in the No. 20 Toyota.

The series resumes on May 24 at a virtual Charlotte Motor Speedway.

