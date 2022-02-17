Garnet Hathaway leads Capitals’ comeback vs. Flyers

Feb 17, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) and Philadelphia Flyers left wing James van Riemsdyk (25) battle for the puck during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Garnet Hathaway scored the tying and winning goals late in the third period, rallying the Washington Capitals past the host Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Thursday.

Hathaway also contributed an assist while John Carlson added a goal and an assist for the Capitals. Washington’s Michal Kempny and Joe Snively each netted a goal, and Nic Dowd and Carl Hagelin chipped in with two assists apiece.

Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games.

Gerry Mayhew led Philadelphia with two goals while Travis Sanheim had one goal and one assist.

Martin Jones stopped 20 shots for the Flyers, who have dropped four in a row.

Mayhew’s second goal, at 16:09 of the third period, propelled the Flyers to a 3-2 lead.

Hathaway then redirected a shot in front at 17:03 to tie the game at 3.

Hathaway stayed aggressive and scored his second goal at 18:48 to put the Capitals ahead 4-3.

Carlson’s empty-net goal with 48.8 seconds left sealed the win.

The Capitals took a 1-0 lead when Kempny fired a shot through a number of players in front and finally through Jones at 18:35 of the first period. It was Kempny’s first goal of the season.

Travis Konecny found himself wide open in front and ripped a wrist shot off Samsonov’s pad just 19 seconds into the second period.

The game soon became chippy with Philadelphia’s Scott Laughton and Washington’s Trevor van Riemsdyk entangled in a fight at 7:37. The Flyers were awarded a power play as van Riemsdyk was given an added minor penalty for instigation.

Philadelphia took advantage as Mayhew capitalized with a power-play goal at 8:54 to equalize at 1.

Washington received a two-man advantage for 45 seconds at 11:12, and Alex Ovechkin followed with a nasty slap shot off the post. After the first penalty was killed off, Snively gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead on the power play at 12:49.

The Flyers tied the game at 2 with 58.4 seconds to go in the middle period when Sanheim received a pass from Konecny and scored.

Philadelphia received a two-man advantage for 1:39 at 8:10 of the third yet was denied despite a flurry of shots.

The Capitals came right back with a power play and Jones made a clutch save against Tom Wilson.

–Field Level Media