GamerLegion officially add acoR, siuhy, Keoz

Denmark’s Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand, Kamil “siuhy” Szkaradek of Poland and Nicolas “Keoz” Dgus of Belgium signed with GamerLegion on Friday, rounding out the team’s roster.

GamerLegion previously had parted ways with Swedes Alfred “RuStY” Karlsson and Sean “eraa” Knutsson along with Patrik “Zero” Zudel of Slovakia this summer. Keoz, acor and siuhy join Isak “Isak” Fahlen of Sweden and Ivan “iM” Mihai of Romania on the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squad.

Keoz, acoR and siuhy played for GamerLegion last month to help them qualify for the IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR), so official agreements to sign all three for the long haul were not surprising.

An in-game leader, siuhy was previously with MOUZ NXT, the academy team of MOUZ. In the role of AWPer, acoR has also played for MOUZ and MAD Lions. Keoz, a rifler, arrives via Team Falcons.

