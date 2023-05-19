GamerLegion, Apeks reach BLAST.tv Paris Major semis

Credit: BLAST

GamerLegion and Apeks advanced to the semifinals of the Champions Stage with victories on Friday at the Blast.tv Paris Major 2023 in France.

GamerLegion posted a 2-0 win over Monte and Apeks swept Team Liquid in quarterfinal action at the $1.25 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament.

Mihai “iM” Ivan of Romania had 51 kills and a plus-23 kills-to-death differential for GamerLegion, who recorded a 16-10 triumph on Mirage and 16-3 victory on Overpass.

North Macedonia’s Damjan “kyxsan” Stoilkovski had 49 kills for Apeks, who notched a 16-10 win on Ancient and 16-11 victory on Overpass. He also had a plus-15 kills-to-death differential to match Tim “nawwk” Jonasson of Sweden for the team lead.

Monte Team Liquid each took home $45,000 and 1,050 BLAST Premier points for finishing in fifth-eighth place.

The BLAST.tv Paris Major began on May 8 with 24 teams playing offline in Paris. The champion will earn not only a $500,000 payday and 3,500 BLAST Premier points, but also automatic qualification into both IEM Cologne 2023 and the BLAST Premier World Final.

The Challengers and Legends Stages used the Swiss System format, in which teams are divided after opening-match results into “high” and “low” matches. Elimination and advancement matches were best-of-three, and all other matches were best-of-one. The top eight teams in the Legends Stage advanced; the bottom eight were eliminated.

The Champions Stage is a single-elimination bracket with all matches best-of-three. The final is set for Sunday.

The Champions Stage semifinals on Saturday:

–Heroic vs. GamerLegion

–Apeks vs. Team Vitality

BLAST.tv Paris Major 2023 standings, prize pool, BLAST Premier points

1. $500,000, 3,500 points, IEM Cologne and BLAST Premier World Final

2. $170,000, 2,750 points

3-4. $80,000, 1,775 points

5-8. $45,000, 1,050 points — FaZe Clan, Monte, Team Liquid, Into The Breach

9-11. $20,000, no points — Natus Vincere, Fnatic, Ninjas in Pyjamas

12-14. $20,000, no points — ENCE, Bad News Eagles, G2 Esports

15-16. $20,000, no points — 9INE, FURIA Esports

17-19. $10,000, no points — FORZE Esports, Grayhound Gaming, paiN Gaming

20-22. $10,000, no points — Complexity Gaming, The MongolZ, OG

23-24. $10,000, no points — MOUZ, Fluxo

–Field Level Media